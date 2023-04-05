This week
Community Easter events See “Easter Activities” on page 7C.
April 7
Good Friday
April 8
Concert: Ken Waldman & The Wild Ones 7 p.m. The River House. Tickets $18 in advance, $22 at the door. Doors open 5 p.m.
Romney Shop Hop 10-5. Open houses for eight downtown Romney businesses. Tours, door prizes, giveaways, tastings and more.
April 9
Easter Sunday
April 11
Potomac Valley Conservation District board meeting 7 p.m. Farm Credit, 550 South Main Street in Moorefield. Agenda available at www.wvca.us/district/pvcd.cfm or by contacting the office at 304-822-5174. Public is invited.
Eastern WV Community and Technical College job fair 10-3. 316 Eastern Drive, Moorefield. Open to the public. Over 50 employers will attend — BUMFS, Northrop Grumman, Pilgrim’s, DHHR, E.A. Hawse, WVU, WVSDB, etc. Bring resume and be prepared to interview.
Looking ahead
HC Recycling Cooperative April 12, 1 p.m. Capon Bridge Public Library. Public/volunteers welcome. Call 304-496-7168 for more information.
We the People of Hampshire County April 14, 6:30 p.m. Health Department meeting room, Augusta. Open to the public.
Town Hall with Delegate Darren Thorne April 15, 6 p.m. Safe Haven Tabernacle – 124 North Charlevoix Place, Romney. Questions, discussion and follow-up from Legislative Session.
HC Arts Council annual gathering April 16, 2 p.m. Celebrating the year, followed by a tour of the new art studios, refreshments and at 3:30 p.m., live music. Brannon Building, WVSDB. info@HampshireArts.org
HC Republican Committee April 17, 6 p.m. Health Department meeting room, Augusta. All county Republicans welcome.
HC Democratic Club April 18, 7 p.m. Health Department meeting room, Augusta. In person or Zoom. Democratic executive committee meets at 6 p.m. Public is invited. Call 304-496-7168 for Zoom link or information.
HC Board of Education April 18, 6 p.m., LSIC at CBMS. Regular meeting to follow.
Hampshire County Commission April 18, 9 a.m. Old Courthouse in Romney.
Week in, week out
Support Groups
AA noon Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 7 p.m. Friday, all at Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. 7 p.m. Monday, Ruritan Community Center, Capon Bridge. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Hope Christian Church, Augusta. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Wardensville Computer Center, 345 E. Main St., Wardensville. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Burlington United Methodist. 8 p.m. Thursday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Romney. 6 p.m. Sunday, Slanesville Presbyterian Church. www.aawv13.com.
Narcotics Anonymous 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Springfield Assembly of God, Route 28; noon Thursday, 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Saturday, Pathways, 850 N. High St., Romney.
Smart Recovery 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Pathways, 134 W. Sioux Lane, Romney. Empowering tool for all addictive behaviors and addicts. Call 304-359-2185 or 540-247-4209.
Education group 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney. Led by Mark Dignan, CAC-AD
Overcoming domestic violence and trauma 6-7 p.m. Thursdays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Came to believe noon Fridays, Pathways, 850 N High St., Romney.
Gambler support 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph’s Church, 225 S. Queen St., Martinsburg. Call 304-356-5829.
For the kids
Art for all noon-3 p.m. Saturdays. Free. Materials provided for arts-and-crafts projects. Grown-ups are welcome too.
Story hour 11 a.m. each Friday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney.
Preschool virtual story hour 11 a.m. each Wednesday, CB Public Library Facebook page. Corresponding crafts available on the library porch Thursday evenings.
Cub Scout Pack 32 7-8 p.m. every Wednesday when school is in session, Romney First United Methodist Church. For boys and girls K-5th grade. For more info, call Rick Hillenbrand at 703-477-5835 or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pack32romney.
Boy Scout Troop 76 and 9076 7 p.m. Thursday, Legion Post 91, 154 E. Main St., Romney. Year-round, ages 11-18. Call Shaun Steinemann at 304-703-9345 or Doug Stokes at 540-535-8414
Interest groups
Romney Rotary noon lunch meeting Wednesdays, Main Street Grill. Contact Crystal Mayfield, 304-813-2412 or Romney RotaryClub@gmail.com for membership information.
Knit Wits 10 a.m. Thursday, HC Public Library, 153 W. Main St., Romney. All skill levels. For more info, call Nancy Judd at 304-822-5116.
Hampshire Emergency Amateur Radio Team Net 7 p.m. Wednesday, on-the-air. N8RAT Repeater 444.950 MHz/PL 123.0.
Yoga in the Gallery 6-7 p.m. Monday, River House, Capon Bridge. $10. All levels. Bring your own mat.
For goodness’ sake
Recycling newspapers, magazines, catalogs, cardboard, clean steel, aluminum cans, clean and dry plastic bags from 8 a.m.-noon Wednesdays and Saturdays, county recycling center, Dolan Drive, Augusta.
Romney food pantry 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday, First United Methodist basement, 49 N. High St., Romney. Use the back entrance to the church parking lot on Marsham Street, just beyond the Romney Diner. Recipients may pick up food once a month.
Capon Bridge food pantry 4-5:30 p.m. the 1st 4 Tuesdays of each month, Amazing Grace Baptist Church, Christian Church Road.
Capon Bridge food pantry 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Springfield food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Springfield Assembly of God, 7637 Cumberland Road.
Augusta food pantry 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, St. Peter Church of Deliverance, 536 St. Peter Lane, Augusta. Call 304-496-7850.
Springfield Treasure House 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, next to Springfield Senior Center. Proceeds benefit Senior Nutrition Program. Items sold on donation basis.
Capon Bridge Clothing closet 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Living Waters Church, 155 Capon School St.
Helping Hands 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9-7 Thursday, 24 W. Main St. Also has medical supplies. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County nonprofits.
Spay Today: Low cost, nonprofit program for spaying and neutering cats and dogs. At the time of surgery, initial tests and shots can be obtained at lower rates. To find a participating vet, call 304-728-8330 or visit www.baacs.org
