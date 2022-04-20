VOTING

Absentee ballots: Available now from the County Clerk’s Office. Call 304-822-5112 for details.

Early voting: Begins next Wednesday (April 27) at the Courthouse in Romney and the old Capon Bridge Junior High. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Election Day: May 10. Polls are open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

 

KNOW THE CANDIDATES

See 10 (of the 13) candidates who sat for Hampshire Review interviews in the County Commission, school board and delegate races

@hampshirereview.com 

 

