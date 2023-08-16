MORGANTOWN — WVU is recommending the university eliminate 169 faculty positions following a review of every academic program.
It’s part of what officials have described as a repositioning of the university with the changing higher education landscape that includes declining student enrollment.
The elimination of 169 faculty would represent about a 7% cut.
Enrollment has declined from 31,000 in 2014 to about 26,000 this year, and WVU anticipates a continued drop to 21,000 by 2033.
This year’s budget deficit is $45 million and WVU is looking at a $75 million annual deficit moving forward if it takes no action. So the university is now taking steps to reduce programs and staff to cut its budget by $45 million — about 3% of its overall budget.
The preliminary recommendations released last Friday include discontinuing 32 of 338 majors impacting 147 undergraduate students and 287 graduate students.
“While we view these preliminary recommendations for reductions and discontinuations as necessary, we are keenly aware of the people they will affect,” WVU President Gordon Gee said in a news release Friday afternoon. “We do not take that lightly. These faculty are our colleagues, our neighbors and our friends. These decisions are difficult to make.
Among the programs recommended for discontinuance, World Languages including all 32 faculty positions. WVU is also recommending the elimination of several programs in the College of Creative Arts, graduate programs in higher education administration and special education.
Many of the cuts are being recommended because of low student enrollment and the expense of the particular program.
While many other programs survived this review there will be changes ahead. It’s recommended the WVU College Law eliminate two professors and make meaningful revisions to its curriculum. Other programs have developed what’s called cooperative program, which could result in mergers with other programs.
Gee said the WVU Board of Governors charged university officials moving forward to focus on what best serves the needs of students and the state.
“Students have choices, and if we aim to improve our enrollment numbers and recruit students to our University, we must have the programs and majors that are most relevant to their needs and the future needs of industry,” Gee said. “I have said many times higher education is at an inflection point. We are addressing the many challenges that higher education is facing so that we can be an even stronger university in the future.”
The news release sent out by WVU explained the decision to eliminate the Department of World Languages, Literatures and Linguistics and its seven programs. The university said the review showed student interest in the programs is very low and declining. It cited a number of other universities have eliminated foreign language requirements in connection with its majors. WVU is reviewing similar plans. It also said it could partner with a fellow Big 12 university and offer foreign languages online to WVU students.
WVU faculty members have until Friday, Aug. 18, to appeal the recommendations. After the appeal hearings, the WVU Board of Governors will vote on the final recommendations on Sept. 15.
