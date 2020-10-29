The number of positive COVID-19 tests in Hampshire County has shot up by 15 in 4 days, pushing the schools into Yellow Status — probably headed for more restrictive measures.
The state categorized the county as yellow this morning(Thursday, Oct. 29) after Hampshire reported 2 positives Wednesday and 3 each on Monday and Tuesday.
But, Hampshire County Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said, 7 more cases had surfaced by midafternoon today.
“We’re going to have a record day today,” she said.
Yellow status mandates face coverings for grades 3-5 on buses and where social distancing can’t be maintained; face coverings for grade 6 and up at all times and cancels any assemblies.
If the county moves into Gold Status, all students grade 3 or higher will be required to wear masks. Athletic contests would be limited to only other Gold Status opponents and attendance would be restricted to parents and guardians only.
Part of the metric that pushed Hampshire into yellow status was a rising percentage of positive tests, from 2.2 percent Tuesday to 3.1 percent Wednesday. A positivity rate of 4.0 percent pushes the county into Gold Status.
Shoemaker said a key to keeping the positivity rate down is more testing.
“If we’re getting get a significant amount of negatives, we stay at a decent positivity rate,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.