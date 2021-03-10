Inches   When

42.5     Feb. 2010

37.0     Feb. 2020

37.0     Feb. 2003

36.0     Jan. 1996

35.0     Feb. 1983

34.0     March 1917

33.0     Jan. 1918

30.6     Jan. 1978

30.0     March 1993

29.1     Jan. 1934

