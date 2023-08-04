MAKING HEADLINES
Tax free weekend starts today
ROMNEY — Get ready: the West Virginia State Sales Tax Holiday is here.
The annual holiday begins today and ends Monday, Aug. 7. During the holiday, it’s important to know which items are exempt from Sales and Use tax:
• Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less
• Certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and
• Certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less
• Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less
• Certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.
Items purchased for use in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday, but there’s no limit on the amount of the total tax-free purchase. The qualification is determined on an item-by-item basis.
What kinds of clothing qualify?
Aprons (household and shop), athletic supporters, baby receiving blankets, bathing suits and caps, beach capes and coats, belts and suspenders, blouses, boots, coats and jackets, costumes, diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers, dresses, formal wear, pants, shoes, shorts, wedding apparel, underwear, sneakers, skirts and more. For a full list, visit the West Virginia Tax Division website, tax.wv.gov.
Certain items aren’t categorized as “clothing,” and are therefore not eligible for the holiday, including:
• Belt buckles sold separately.
• Clothing accessories or equipment. Clothing accessories or equipment include briefcases; cosmetics; hair notions, including, but not limited to, barrettes, hair bows, and hair nets; handbags; handkerchiefs; jewelry; sunglasses (non-prescription); umbrellas; wallets; watches; and wigs and hair pieces.
• Costume masks sold separately.
• Items purchased for use in a trade or business.
• Patches and emblems sold separately.
• Protective equipment. Protective equipment includes breathing masks; clean room apparel and equipment; ear and hearing protectors; face shields; hard hats; helmets; paint or dust respirators; protective gloves; safety glasses and goggles; safety belts; tool belts; and welder’s gloves and masks.
• Sports or recreational equipment. Sport or recreational equipment includes ballet and tap shoes; cleated or spiked athletic shoes; gloves, including, but not limited to, baseball, bowling, boxing, hockey, and golf; goggles; hand and elbow guards; life preservers and vests; mouth guards; roller and ice skates; shin guards; shoulder pads; ski boots; waders; and wetsuits and fins.
As far as school supplies goes, the category does not include any item purchased for use in a trade or business. A full list can be found on the West Virginia Tax Division’s website, tax.wv.gov.
School instructional material includes only the following items:
• reference books
• reference maps and globes
• textbooks
• workbooks
Visit the Tax Division website for more information on sales, refunds and returns and complete lists of items eligible for the tax-free weekend.
Be aware: Paving along Route 50 between Allen Hill Road and the junction of South Fork of Little Cacapon Road will begin NEXT Friday.
The paving is expected to last about three weeks, and flaggers will be present to direct traffic. The exact paving schedule is weather dependent, and will see work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. during weekdays.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Parties and peachy keen
Come support the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department for their 69th annual Yard Party at the Capon Bridge fire hall and pavilion on Friday and Saturday.
Come out for some tasty country ham sandwiches, hand dipped ice cream, cotton candy and funnel cakes. There will be family fun games such as dime toss, dunk tank, ring toss and more. On Friday, the fire hall gates will open at 5 with games, food and fun, with a live auction starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, the beloved volleyball tournament begins at 4 p.m. and a country ham and chicken dinner will begin at 5 p.m. – don't forget; there will be a bouncy house for kids.
Live music will wrap up the yard party at 7 p.m. with performance by Ronnie Wolford & 50 West Band.
On Friday: The Hampshire County Co-Op in Romney is opening their tiki bar for Foodie Friday and they will be celebrating the Peach Festival with peach ice cream, peach salsa, peach tea, “peacharitas” and more. The jam session begins at 5 p.m., and all skill levels are welcome. Artists will demonstrate their art on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on Friday: The Romney Ruritans are serving up a free picnic at 11:30 a.m. at the Taggart Hall, with Delegate Darren Thorne officially kicking off the parade at noon. A pet show and pet parade will begin at 2:30. The West Virginia Peach Pageant will begin at 6, with over 100 contestants participating this year.
On Saturday: The Peach Festival continues with a morning car show at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind campus at 10 a.m. Guided civil war trench tours will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
A petting zoo and pony rides will also be on campus, but the celebration continues downtown with the many exciting activities the Hampshire County Public Library has planned – including peach ice cream making. There will also be tours of the historical Davis House from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Don’t forget the famous Peach Festival Parade that begins at 11 a.m. History will come alive at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church from 1 to 4 p.m. with different reenactors. A Derby fashion show will take place at Taggart Hall at 2:30 p.m.
On Sunday: Dress up for a historical church service at 9 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. There will be a motorcycle show at 11 a.m. and a peachy bake-off at 1 p.m. with the peach-eating contest at 2 p.m. Don’t forget about Fort Mill Ridge Foundation’s “run for the roses race” at 3:30 p.m., and remember to visit all the business spread throughout town offering sweet peachy delights.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojan clubbers open season at Polish Pines
Sunny skies and warm weather welcomed six Trojan golfers to Keyser on Wednesday afternoon.
Defending state champion Keyser took top honors shooting 313 as a team and easily winning first place. Hampshire had a team total of 374, led by Hampshire senior Brady Stump, who shot the lowest HHS round with a score of 87. Freshman Peyton VanMeter wound up with a 90 while Brayden Hott ended his day with a 95. More from this match can be found in next week's sports section.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Go, dog, go
A collection of countless photos of our pups, just in time for the “Dog Days” of summer
We’ll also cover:
• The needs of a Ukrainian family planning to move to Hampshire County
• The latest updates in the July 13 shooting of a Maryland repo man
• Those pesky, pesky spotted lanternflies
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.