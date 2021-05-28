MAKING HEADLINES
Big prizes dangled for vaccinations
Both the state of West Virginia and CVS Health on Thursday announced lotteries to encourage Covid-19 vaccinations.
Gov. Jim Justice said the state will offer a $1 million top prize, pickup trucks, college scholarships and more cash. CVS’s prizes include free cruises, tropical vacations, a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI and date nights.
Both plans require people to be vaccinated to participate. Justice said details are still being ironed out for West Virginia’s promotion.
CVS said it will be giving prizes weekly in conjunction with its providers like Proctor and Gamble. Its giveaways are open to anyone who was vaccinated through CVS.
The Hampshire County Health Department reported 11 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, bringing the active case load to 14. One person is hospitalized.
Over the 14 months of the pandemic, Hampshire County has seen 1,934 total cases and 34 deaths.
Also: Remember that Monday’s Memorial Day holiday means all government offices are closed and no mail will be delivered. Schools are closed and the Review office is closed too.
THIS WEEKEND
Pomp and remembrance
Hampshire High’s commencement ceremony is scheduled for 6 tonight — but don’t count on it.
If the weather doesn’t cooperate — and forecasts are looking like it won’t — then the ceremony is moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, outdoors if weather permits or indoors if it doesn’t.
The Review will post any changes on its website and Facebook page.
• A handful of churches and cemeteries will be the scenes of memorial services this Memorial Day weekend.
A service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday at Green Lane Cemetery in Delray; it moves to Delray Christian Church in case of rain.
At 10 a.m. Monday services are scheduled at Ebenezer Lutheran in Rio, Wesley Chapel in Points and Forest Glen United Methodist in Green Spring.
SPORTS
Trojans score a win vs. Keyser
Hampshire High’s baseball team held of a rally by the Keyser Golden Tornado for an 8-6 victory Thursday
Also: Capon Bridge Middle School’s girls won the PVL track meet Wednesday in Baker … The Trojans had a trio of 1st-place finishes in a track meet at Keyser Tuesday — Mikhi Anderson in high jump, Christian Hicks in discus and Marchs Elmer in the 100-meter dash.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Graduation daze
Our annual special section celebrates all the graduates from both Hampshire High and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
We’ll also cover:
• Romney’s municipal election that wraps up June 8.
• An Augusta woman’s worst nightmare — her daughter is missing
• The best way to appreciate those 17-year cicadas
