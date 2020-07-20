A Hampshire High School athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione released a statement on Facebook this morning (Monday, July 20) saying only that a student had tested positive. He then went on to note “all conditioning programs, gyms, and weight rooms were closed. Coaches, students, and parents were immediately notified of the closures.”
Pancione said the schools were notified Sunday of the positive case. He said the school followed established procedures and protocol, contacting local health officials.
“We will continue to take immediate steps working in conjunction and under the guidance of health officials to protect the safety and well-being of our staff and students,” Pancione’s statement said.
