THIS WEEKEND
Celebrating the sacred season
Easter weekend is bringing some local churches back to the sanctuary after months without worship services because of Covid-19.
• Romney’s First Baptist Church will have a Good Friday service at 7 tonight. The church is at 325 W. Main St.
• Bloomery Presbyterian’s Good Friday Service begins at 7:30 p.m. Easter sunrise service is at 9 a.m. Sunday.
• Capon Bridge Christian Church will hold a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
• The community sunrise service for Easter will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday in the Romney Fire Hall parking lot, with Pastor Don Judy preaching.
• Save Haven Tabernacle will hold an Easter sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. Sunday at Indian Mound Cemetery. The speaker will be David Hamilton, a missionary to Belarus. In case of rain the service will move to the church, 125 N. Charlevoix Place.
MAKING HEADLINES
Covid cases rising again here
Hampshire zoomed back to gold status Thursday on the state’s 5-color map tracking the Covid-19 virus.
The leap was brought on by the reporting of 14 new cases in the county — the biggest jump in weeks. Hampshire now has 22 active cases; 1 of those is hospitalized.
On the good news front, the county is up to 8,369 people vaccinated — 3,208 fully and 5,161 partially. That’s more than a 3rd of the county in total and about 15 percent fully.
• Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that the state will be receiving more doses of vaccines starting next week, going from 52,000 a week to 72,000.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Haymaking at Dream Lake Farm
Continuing Henry Ireys’ in-depth look at a staple of Hampshire agriculture.
We’ll also cover:
• The 30th anniversary of Hampshire’s national teacher of the year
• Latest developments as the Legislature enters its final 10 days
