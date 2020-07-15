Police searched the lake at Golden Acres and 130 surrounding acres Tuesday, but turned up no trace of 14-year-old Jonathon Adams, who disappeared there the weekend.
The search continues today.
The FBI has joined Hampshire County Sheriff’s deputies and reserves, Natural Resources Police, Frederick County, Va., deputies and a K9 unit, Hampshire County Emergency Management staff and the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s staff in the search.
A dive team from Frederick County searched the lake in the subdivision that sits just north of U.S. 50 off North River Road.
Hampshire County Sheriff’s Lt. Jamie Carter said late Tuesday night that the Center for Missing and Exploited Children has been contacted.
Adams was last seen at a relative’s residence around 11 p.m. Saturday. His family realized he was missing around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and called 911 mid-morning.
His family couldn’t provide a solid description of what he was wearing and he was believed to not have any electronic devices on him.
Adams, a Connecticut resident, had been living with his family here since March, the sheriff’s office said.
More than 40 people joined in yesterday’s search. Carter extended thanks to Subway and Family Dollar for providing meals and snacks for the searchers.
