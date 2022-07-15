MAKING HEADLINES
Capon Bridge targets nuisance lots
Capon Bridge’s Town Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday to crack down on nuisance lots.
It covers conditions and actions deemed to be detrimental to peace, health or safety of local residents — trash, fumes or odors, deteriorating buildings and unlicensed, abandoned or partially dismantled motor vehicles.
Violators can be fined up to $500 per day.
Covid stays elevated
Hampshire County — and most of the rest of the state — stayed yellow Thursday on West Virginia’s 5-color tracking system for Covid-19.
Cases continue to be widespread, but mild. No Hampshire residents were hospitalized.
THIS WEEKEND
‘Head for the Hills’ in Augusta
After the 1st-ever farm crawl, there will be a “Head for the Hills” concert Saturday at the fairgrounds in Augusta. The musical lineup is solid: Brennan Edwards, Bud’s Collective and Few Miles South bring their unique sounds to the fairground stage.
Tickets are $15 – pay at the gate or online at Eventbrite.
You’ll get a wristband when you get your ticket, and you can buy country ham sandwiches, funnel cakes, hot dogs and more. Don’t forget to bring your own lawn chair.
SPORTS
HHS hosts Trinity Cup
Tomorrow morning on Sunrise Summit, the Hampshire girls soccer squad will host the 2nd Annual Trinity Cup, featuring teams from Washington, Berkeley Springs and Brunswick, Md. With an abundance of players, Hampshire will roster 2 squads, Hampshire Green and Hampshire White, and play against each other in the 1st game of the tournament, starting at 8 a.m. on Rannells Field.
Also: Potomac Valley Post 64 lost 5-3 against Berkeley Post 14 on Wednesday night in a hard-fought affair in Martinsburg. Johnathan Mallow led Potomac Valley with 2 hits in 2 at bats.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Get ready for fair days
Our preview guide for the 65th annual Hampshire County Fair
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire County’s 1st-ever farm crawl
• The micro-devastation of Tuesday afternoon’s powerful storm
• Sentencing for Love Shack operator Sabrina Droescher
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
