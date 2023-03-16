MAKING HEADLINES
Romney man wins Big Buck photo contest
CHARLESTON – Gov. Jim Justice announced a slew of winners for the annual Big Buck photo contest for 2022 – and a Romney man made the winner’s circle.
Romney’s Kevin Korzun will receive a lifetime hunting license for his kill. There were five adult winners of the contest statewide, and 20 who won in the youth division.
The contest is a yearly effort to draw attention to hunting, and is spearheaded by the governor and organized by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (DNR).
Mark those calendars: The Town of Capon Bridge is holding an open house to gather community input on their comprehensive plan. This is your chance to let elected officials know your ideas about how Capon Bridge and its future can shine.
The event will be April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria (195 Capon School Street).
Top o’ the morning: It’s St. Patrick’s Day – so here are a few fast facts about the ever-popular verdant holiday.
• March 17 isn’t St. Patrick’s birthday – in fact, it’s the anniversary of his death. He died on March 17, 461.
• …And speaking of the saint’s death, he is said to have been buried in a Northern Ireland location called “Downpatrick.” Seems about right.
• The first St. Patrick’s Day parade wasn’t in Ireland, but in America. Records show a St. Patrick’s Day parade was held on March 17, 1601 in a Spanish colony in what’s now St. Augustine, Fla.
• Blue was the original color for the holiday, rather than the Kelly green that we’re all so accustomed to seeing.
• The original Irish name for leprechauns in folklore is “lobaircin,” which means “small-bodied fellow.”
• Chicago has dyed its river green every year for the holiday since 1962.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Bringing home the bacon and square dancing around
The annual FFA ham, bacon and egg sale is this Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Hampshire High School gym. Even if you’re not bidding, swing by to support these kids’ work and pride. This year, the FFA members will offer tasty treats such as pulled pork and ham sandwiches, so stop for a quick lunch or stay for the whole show.
Saturday: The Augusta United Methodist Church will have a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. The free-will offering hopes to meet new friends and see old ones.
Also on Saturday: The first-ever Capon Bridge Square Dance is this Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Critton Hollow Stringband will play as folks give a go to the Appalachian tradition dance. Dakota Karper, who has organized a series of square dances through the rest of the year, said it would be a “riotous” good time.
The dace will be held at the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department; it is a pay-what-you-can event, with a $7-$15 suggested donation.
Don’t know how to dance? All dances will be taught starting at 5:30 p.m. The Capon Bridge volunteers will sell concessions through the evening, so come along, dust those shoes off or take pictures of your friends.
SPORTS
Hop on over to our Facebook page
…for updates about how the boys basketball team did yesterday in Charleston.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Spring into action
A look at the spring season’s sports teams in our special section
We’ll also cover:
• How the wonky weather has affected crops here
• The skinny on how the national banking crisis is touching Hampshire County
• Through their eyes: some top submissions to the annual 4-H photo contest
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.