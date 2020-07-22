Drivers will be recommended to wear facemasks whenever possible.
Seating charts will be utilized on every bus.
Posters urging students to follow safety procedures will be implemented.
Students older than 3rd grade will be encouraged to wear masks.
Daily cleaning practices will keep the buses sanitized.
