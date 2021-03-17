Once upon a time, there lived a girl named Andrianna. She was poor, but she did not care. In nature, she felt she was rich. Ann lived in a tiny little tree house in the wild. She almost never went to town because town was very busy.
Then, one day, her spinning wheel broke. She cared so much for nature that she could not cut down a tree and get the wood to make a spinning wheel. Instead, she went to town to buy a new spinning wheel. Then, while she was there, she saw two guards standing beside the market. Being curious, she went to investigate.
She saw a golden crown, sleek yellow pants, a golden-buttoned shirt, and the very handsome king, named Alexander. She couldn’t believe he was standing right there! Her eyes filled with so much shock! She stared for a long, long time. She knew staring at the king was very rude, but she could not help herself. Then, the king took a look at her, and amazingly, they both knew it was true love.
So, she married the king and became queen. She loved being the queen and she loved the colors of the kingdom. She loved them because they were white and yellow. White stood for the clouds, and yellow stood for the sun.
Then, one day, the king made an announcement. He said, “To make my kingdom more beautiful and more popular, we must get rid of all the people in my kingdom that have no wealth.” Andrianna thought this was a terrible decision. She was too shy to tell the king that she was once poor and that he was making a horrible mistake.
That night, she had absolutely no clue what to do! As she was getting ready to fall asleep, she felt a little tapping on her shoulder. She looked over and saw a tiny little forest elf sitting right beside her. The little elf said, “My name is Lucina the elf. I am here to help you.” Ann was shocked, but let the elf keep speaking. “Here is a wand,” said Lucina. “This wand shall turn the king into an alligator and your problem shall be solved.”
Nervously, Andrianna took the wand and the elf disappeared. The next morning, she went to her husband with the wand hidden behind her back, shaking, with the elf’s words playing over and over like a movie tape in her mind. Reluctantly, she turned the king into an alligator. She told the guards she found an alligator while looking for the king all morning. The guards took the alligator to a far, far away swamp. They looked for the king for days, but couldn’t find him.
Since the king was gone, Andrianna became the ruler. She turned the kingdom into peaceful forest neighborhood. People still believe that the little neighborhood is still there and if you give Andrianna a spinning wheel, you will live happily ever after.
