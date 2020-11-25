Hampshire County’s 3rd death from COVID-19 has come just 5 days after the 2nd.
The Hampshire County Health Department announced this evening (Wednesday, Nov. 25) that a 74-year-old woman from here has died at UPMC Western Maryland hospital in Cumberland.
“The Hampshire County Health Department extends their deepest sympathies to the family and friends for their loss,” the press release read.
The Health Department does not disclose more information to protect patient privacy.
Last Friday an 85-year-old man from Hampshire County died at Hampshire Memorial Hospital.
The county’s 1st COVID-19 death was reported in early April, less than 3 weeks after the 1st people in Hampshire County contracted the disease.
Also on Wednesday, the department confirmed 13 more cases of the virus over the past 2 days along with 4 probable cases.
Hampshire County’s current case count Wednesday night was 67 active cases, with 3 people hospitalized. Over the 8 months of the pandemic, 279 cases have been confirmed here with 28 more probable cases. Probable cases are classified that way by the type of testing that produced a report of antibodies.
Free testing will be available for county residents at Hampshire High School’s parking lot from 1 to 6 p.m. this coming Monday, Nov. 30.
