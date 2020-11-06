MAKING HEADLINES
Virus hitting new highs here
The spike in Hampshire County’s COVID-19 cases is hitting new highs.
The Health Department confirmed 8 cases Thursday afternoon, following 7 on Wednesday, bring the total of active cases to 37, with 2 cases hospitalized.
One of those cases Wednesday was a student at Hampshire High School. Schools have been closed all week in Hampshire County because a case of COVID-19 in the transportation department left the system without enough bus drivers.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said the National Guard and school nurses are assisting with contact tracing.
The county remains in Orange Status on the state’s 5-color system for tracking the pandemic. If it is still orange — or red — on Saturday afternoon’s map from the Department of Education, then Hampshire’s standout volleyball team will be barred from state playoffs.
Also: Final tallies from election night show Hampshire County had a record turnout of 70.09 percent, with 9,932 people voting … An early reminder that next Wednesday is Veteran’s Day. Government offices are closed that day and no mail will be delivered.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Spikers win back-to-back sectional titles
The top-seeded Trojans defeated Jefferson 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 Wednesday, to keep the Region 2 Section 2.
Emi Smith led the team with 10 points and 3 aces while Renee Killough tallied a team high 11 kills and 4 blocks.
Next up for the Trojans is a trip to the Eastern Panhandle to compete in Regionals on Sunday, depending on the COVID-19 map color on Saturday night.
Yellow Jackets visit in finale
The final football game of the regular season is tonight as the class A Moorefield Yellow Jackets (3-2) square off against the Hampshire Trojans (2-7) at Rannells Field. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Trojans lead the all-time series 17-5 however Moorefield won 13-10 the last time these 2 teams played in 2004.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Remembering Desert Storm
Hampshire County veteran Jonathan Brill remembers.
We’ll also cover:
• The abrupt rise of COIVD-19 cases in the county
• Final fallout from last Tuesday’s election
• A photography showcase that you’ll flip over
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.