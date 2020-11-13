MAKING HEADLINES
Gold – for the moment
Hampshire County’s COVID-19 status fell back into the Gold range Thursday after nearly a week in Orange.
If the status change holds through Saturday, Hampshire County schools could reopen their doors next week, but that’s not a given. Students are in their 2nd week of remote instruction.
The improvement came because the positivity rate dropped below 6 percent.
The county had 1 new case confirmed Thursday, bringing the total of active cases to 34, with 2 hospitalizations.
Over the course of the pandemic, Hampshire has had 186 confirmed cases and 15 probable, meaning antibodies for the virus were discovered, indicating the virus had been present at some time in the past.
On hold: The dedication of Gunsmith Trace scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
Organizers said the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Hampshire County led to the decision. The event will be rescheduled, probably in the spring.
Gunsmith Trace is a new designation for a section of Cold Stream Road in the Edwards Run area north of Capon Bridge to honor the area’s legacy of manufacturing Hampshire long rifles in the 19th Century.
Also: It’s Friday the 13th, considered an unlucky day since the Middle Ages.
SPORTS
Trojan girls hit the hardwood
The 1st week of practice is underway for the Hampshire girl’s basketball team and getting into shape is the main focus early on in the season. So far practices have consisted of sprints, ball handling, and basic fundamentals including shooting. Varsity and JV teams are still being evaluated but there is a lot of excitement for the upcoming season as Hampshire is in a new class ‘AAA’ sectional with Berkeley Springs and Keyser.
Also: Trojan harrier Alex Kile was named the 2020 RunWV State Meet MVP for her outstanding performance in Ona where she outperformed her projected finish by 26 spots to finish in 33rd.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Getting ready for Thanksgiving
Twists on fixing that turkey and its favorite side dish, stuffing.
We’ll also cover:
• The ever-evolving school plans for coping with COVID
• What kind of wrestling season will occur amid the pandemic?
• The County Commission’s only November meeting
