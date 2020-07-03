THIS WEEKEND
Have a bang-up holiday
Catch fireworks tonight in Hampshire County and then spend the holiday with friends and family Saturday.
Three 4th-of-July events are on the schedule here.
• Capon Bridge’s annual fireworks shoot off tonight just before 9:30. The festivities are at the Fire Hall grounds, but you must stay in (or beside) your vehicle. Maria Rose and Danny Elswick have a concert beforehand to keep everyone entertained.
• Slanesville’s Ruritans are going early on Saturday with a small festival from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast is on the menu and live music is on the stage. There are more activities planed too.
• Capon Valley Ruritans have their 12th annual car show starting at 9 Saturday, but other activities don’t get going at their Yellow Spring campus until later. They say BBQ chicken will be on the grill by 10 or so, and opening ceremonies are at 11:30.
REMEMBER: Government offices are closed today, but there’s mail delivery. The Post Office will be closed — and won’t deliver mail — on Saturday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Safe at home
What are the dangers around your house? Check out our Living cover.
We’ll also cover:
• The land swap that will put a new elementary school in Romney
• How Hampshire County’s unemployment numbers stack up
• The men who would be the 58th District’s new delegate
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
