Covid looks to be taking a break in Hampshire County.
The Health Department reported no active cases Monday morning. The number of positive results for the previous 7 days dropped to 21 from 49 a week earlier.
Hampshire was green on the state’s 5-color tracking map Tuesday after spending June in the yellow.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell 0.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.89 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations in the state.
The average in West Virginia is still 44.1 cents higher than a month ago and $1.92 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 4.2 cents last week, averaging $4.97 Sunday. That’s up 37.3 cents from a month ago and $1.92 from a year ago.
The price of diesel rose 2.6 cents nationally last week to $5.80 per gallon.
* * *
Annual Head Start grants were announced last week by West Virginia’s U.S. senators- Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Shelley Moore Capito. In all, $28.9 million will flow from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to 8 Head Start and Early Head Start programs in the Mountain State.
That includes $5.13 million for the Eastern Panhandle Instructional Cooperative, an 8-county area that includes Hampshire.
* * *
West Virginia has given the Hampshire County Commission $190,000 to operate the day-report center that serves Hampshire, Hardy and Pendleton counties for another year.
* * *
Burlington United Methodist Family Services will receive $91,265 for the child advocacy centers it operates in Hampshire and Mineral counties.
Funds will be used to provide intake, investigation and follow-up services for victims of child abuse, ages 3-17.
The funds are provided by the State of West Virginia and are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
* * *
The Division of Motor Vehicles is extending the expiration dates of all placards for the mobility impaired to Aug. 31.
Renewal of a permanent mobility impaired placard occurs every 5 years, and the new cycle historically begins on July 1. However, with supply chain issues, and in an effort to provide seamless, convenient customer service, DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier extended the deadline to make sure new placards are ready for customers.
