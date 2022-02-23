When they sent me out to the base, they gave me my stuff and then showed me my bunk. They then told me I would be there for a few months. In the Marine Corps, we train by doing jumping jacks or pushups. Sometimes, we do them 100 times or more. The soldiers will wake you at 5:00 a.m. for breakfast. The bad thing about the Marine Corps is that you cannot see your family for a while. I want to be remembered for being a nurse in the Marine Corps.
I want to defend my country as a Marine nurse because my grandfather, who passed away in September, fought in Vietnam. I want to learn about weapons and combat, so I can use them in combat to make the world a better place. When I see veterans get hurt, I can help the wounds and patch them up.
Being a nurse in the Marine Corps will make me happy because I like to help people and care for them. Ever since I was little, I wanted to be in the Marine Corps. My pap’s Marine Corps souvenirs in the china cabinet seemed to speak to me. I promised my pap that I would help people with cancer and sugar problems. It is a very big deal being a nurse in the military because the patients must trust you because their lives are in your hands.
I know all of the training, jumping jacks, and pushups will be worth it if I am able to save one person. Waking up early will help me be able to be ready to go at any time, for any reason to help our soldiers.
I want to honor my pap’s memory and be remembered for being a nurse in the Marines. I want to keep us safe from war. I think being a Marine nurse is going to be fun, but it will be a little challenging. I will help people who are hurt. I will bandage them up, and I will make friends. The Marines will help keep me and the world safe.
