The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented every other year, and aim to highlight the talents and creativity of people in the Mountain State, as well as recognize those who support arts organizations and solidify the arts in their community.
The “Artist of the Year” award recognizes an individual artist who has impacted the exposure to arts in the state through their work.
This time around, Lockwood was lauded as one of those artists.
The Capon Bridge artist said she felt “humbled and honored” to receive the state award. The 3 murals on the east end of Hampshire County are indicative of the role art plays in the community, and Lockwood was involved with the creation of all 3.
“The murals in Capon Bridge are truly reflections of many people’s efforts, from grant writing to material collecting to hands-on…painting,” she explained. “I couldn’t have completed any of them without our community.”
She added that it truly was a community effort, “especially since I was pregnant during 2 out of the 3 projects.”
The big welcome mural, visible as folks head west on Route 50 through Capon Bridge, was added to the town this past July on the wall of the Capon Bridge Rescue Squad building.
The mural project involved students from Capon Bridge schools, and Lockwood said CBMS art teacher Michael Anderson was her partner in the project.
“We hope to continue to collaborate on community art projects in the future,” she said.
The awards ceremony honored 11 individuals and organizations, including “Farms Work Wonders” in Wardensville, which won the Arts in Education award, and Adam Booth, a Shepherdstown artist, who won the Folk Arts award.
There were also 10 legislative leadership awards presented, in the areas of Arts and Education, Community Arts, Cultural Facilities, Folk Arts and Lifetime Achievement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.