MAKING HEADLINES
Covid continues steady climb
Holiday or not, Covid-19 continues its relentless march through Hampshire County and all of America.
The County Health Department reported 17 new cases Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 218 with 10 hospitalizations.
Since the pandemic began, Hampshire County has had 888 cases and 8 deaths.
The next free testing by the Health Department will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 30, at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds dining hall in Augusta. Bring an ID.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
20/20 hindsight
We’ll take a look back at the year, including:
• The story of the decade
• The year in pictures
• How the burning questions we posed at the beginning of 2020 played out
• The incredible people we met — and lost — along the way
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.