Big buck harvest in Hampshire
Hampshire County had the 2nd-highest take in the 2-week buck season that wrapped up Sunday.
Hunters here killed 1,483 deer, surpassed only by Greenbrier County with 1,603.
For the season, West Virginia hunters took 42,674 — a 10% increase from 2020.
WVSDB reports to State Board
West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind updated the State Board of Education Wednesday on the schools’ changes that began 6 months.
“This was a major shift for us, but each day we observe progress in student success, school culture and relationships among students, faculty and staff,” Dean of Students Melanie Hesse said. “I firmly believe the hard work that is ongoing today will reap continuous benefits and rewards for our children in the years to come.”
She was referring to the combination of both the School for the Blind and the School for the Deaf into one unified academic setting that was initiated in August.
The Board approved a motion for State Superintendent Clayton Burch to continue to provide intensive support and monitoring of all aspects of WVSDB’s operations — academic, residential and administrative.
East Hardy wins big
Gov. Jim Justice will be in nearby Baker at midday to award East Hardy Early-Middle School the $50,000 weekly grand prize in round 3 of the Do It for Babydog drawings to promote Covid-19 vaccinations.
The 4-week drawings are limited to children to encourage kids 5 and up to get the vaccine.
Justice’s appearance is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
THIS WEEKEND
Christmas in Romney
Will Mother Nature be kind to the Christmas parade in Romney Saturday?
That’s the $64,000 question for organizers. The Weather Channel says Romney has a 36% chance of rain at noon Saturday.
The parade — canceled by Covid-19 last year and storms the year before — will march down Main Street with its biggest lineup ever, weather permitting.
It’s one of the highlights of a day filled with highlights.
• Breakfast with Santa, from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Romney Fire Hall, is preparing to feed 400 people.
• Downstairs at the Fire Hall, kids can decorate gingerbread houses in the library’s annual program.
• From 1 to 3 p.m. FNB Bank will host its 81st annual Christmas party — the longest-running event in the county.
• New this year, a Christkindl market will be open from 10 to 7 on South High Street.
• Also new: Sleighrides (whether there’s snow or not) from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 10 p.m. Get on board at Post 91 on East Main Street.
• If there’s a good 2nd item
Don’t forget: The 230-light display at Central Hampshire Park is open nightly. It’s free.
SPORTS
Trojans in action all over
It’s the 1st full weekend of competition for the winter sports season at Hampshire High School.
• Boys basketball plays host to Frankfort tonight (jv at 6 and varsity following).
• The girls are at sectional rival North Marion Saturday for a 1:15 p.m. tipoff.
• Wrestlers make their annual trek to Keyser for the all-day duals invitational. Action starts at 10 a.m.
• The swimmers dive into a meet at Shepherd University’s pool at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Also: Northern Garrett flexed its muscle Thursday, beating Hampshire 63-12 in a wrestling match at Accident. It was the Trojans’ season opener.
