MAKING HEADLINES
The fair countdown begins
AUGUSTA — It’s almost here: just over a week until the Hampshire County Fair returns to the Augusta fairgrounds July 25. Get ready to get your fill of music, pageants, magic, mud bogging and more in one of the county’s most treasured, time-honored events.
Show off your pups: For over a decade, the Review has been celebrating the dog days of summer with a collection of your photos of your furry canine friends. We want to publish a photo of your dog in our Aug. 11 issue, so send a photo with a description (who is in the photo and where they’re from) to news@hampshirereview.com by Aug. 5.
THIS WEEKEND
The Scooches hit The Riverside Stage
The Scooches, headed by Nick Russo and Betina Hershey, are making their way to Capon Bridge to perform at The River House tomorrow, Saturday, July 17. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, and the event’s rain date is Sunday, July 18.
Also on Saturday: Virtual story hour on the Hampshire County Public Library’s Facebook page, starting at 1 p.m. This week’s theme is “World Snake Day.”
SPORTS
The Riverside Rebels keep rolling
In 2021, the American Legion regular season is much shorter than in years past. Midway through July, the Rebels have only 3 games under their belt and a 2-1 record overall. With the playoffs peaking right around the corner, the Rebels are looking to make a statement against rival Berkeley this week as the 2 teams battle for area supremacy at Potomac State. Check out the next edition of the Hampshire Review for a game recap.
Also: The last week of open practices for Hampshire High sports
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Everything’s coming up … peaches
We have your guide to the West Virginia Peach Festival
We’ll also cover:
• Hampshire High School’s next principal
• A day trip to Jefferson County
• Victory Academy lays plans for the school year
