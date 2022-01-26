-8.7 Augusta, Wanda McCulley

-8 Kirby, Richie Lupton

-6 Green Spring Valley, Joyce Haines

-6 Paw Paw, Kathy Deurr

-5 Rio, Brenda Outten

-5 Slanesville, Regina Haines

-4 Old Sunrise, Charlene Meadows

-4 Springfield, Steve Clower

-3 Augusta, Pam Foster, Carl Smith and Missy Kifer

-3 Savillavale, Sue Voit

-3 River Road, Gary and Kaye Strawn

-2 Springfield, David Hibbs

0 Kirby, Kathy Edwards

1 River Road, Nancy Arnold

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.