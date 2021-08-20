MAKING HEADLINES
Equipment operator killed
A heavy equipment operator was killed Thursday afternoon when the front-end loader he was working rolled on him.
The accident occurred on Denny Drive, about 3 miles north of U.S. 50 off Route 29 North.
Officials are withholding the name of the deceased at the moment.
Rescue squads from Augusta, Romney and the county responded along with the Augusta and Slanesville fire companies and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
Blue Bridge closes tonight
The John Blue Bridge will go from 1 lane to no lanes tonight and Saturday morning.
The Division of Highways said it will close Route 28 at the Blue Bridge beginning at 9 tonight, reopening it sometime Saturday morning.
“We figured Friday night would inconvenience the fewest people,” engineer Ryan Arnold said. “But we had to do this at some point.”
Northbound traffic will have to take Jersey Mountain Road to Points and then take the Springfield Grade west into Springfield.
Southbound traffic will reverse that, turning onto the Springfield Grade in the middle of Springfield and taking it east to Jersey Mountain Road, then south to U.S. 50.
Signs will mark the detour route.
Pendleton forest fire contained
After several days of battling the blaze, the West Virginia Division of Forestry declared the South Mill Creek fire in “patrol status” last weekend, but didn’t make the announcement until Thursday. .
“Patrol status” means no active fire threatens to get out of control, although smoke and hot spots may be visible. Firefighters will continue to monitor the area as a precaution.
Crews began battling the brush fire on Aug. 11, when it was ignited by lightning.
Also: The school board is meeting in special session at 5 this afternoon (Friday) in the central office.
The county still has 23 full-time professional positions unfilled with school starting Monday. The bleacher situation is also on the agenda.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Music and partying on the agenda
Listen to some music makers in Capon Bridge Saturday and Romney Sunday.
The Fly Birds are in concert at 7 p.m.Saturday at River House in Capon Bridge.
On Sunday, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will be the setting for a concert called “Camp Song Summer” by the Honey Bee Community Choir. It’s at 2 p.m.
Also on Sunday, Living Waters of Capon Bridge will hold a back-to-school event and block party from noon to 3 p.m.
Free school supplies, clothes and hygiene products will be given away. Food, games and music for the whole family are in the mix. It’s happening at 155 Capon School St.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Autumn Glory
Our annual look at the fall sports teams for Hampshire High and Romney and Capon Bridge middle schools
We’ll also cover:
• The opening day of school
• How a Romney ordinance is cleaning up the town
• A podcast highlighting Hampshire County
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
