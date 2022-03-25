MAKING HEADLINES
Spring taking a cold turn
The 1st full weekend of spring is going to end with a winter-like turn, spelling trouble for young crops in the ground and fruit trees that are ready to bloom.
“Obviously there’ll be some damage,” says Spring Valley Farms and Orchard’s Eli Cook.
He’s looking at the forecast that has the low in Hampshire County hitting 20 Sunday night and again Monday night.
Cook’s quick take: Peaches (“surprisingly hardy now”) and apples will weather the freeze better than plums and apricots. Early strawberries will take a hit.
The crummy weather starts overnight tonight with rain turning to snow and then back to rain midday Saturday.
A little more snow Saturday night could give us a half-inch on the ground, the National Weather Service says.
Wind will be blowing hard Saturday and Sunday as well.
Bottom line: it’s a good weekend to stay inside and binge-watch TV.
Also: Covid numbers continue to be promising in Hampshire County and across the state. The Health Department reported no new cases Friday and only 2 active. Nobody is hospitalized.
Hampshire — and every other county in West Virginia — showed green on the state’s 5-color tracking system both Wednesday and Thursday.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Music to your ears
The River House is offering music, food and tradition as they welcome the Irish band One Street Over to Capon Bridge Saturday night. Their concert will include both toe-tappin’ and haunting traditional Irish music, with the sounds of the flute, fiddle, guitar, mandolin, cello, banjo and bodhran.
Tickets are $25 and can be bought on line at TRH’s website, theriverhouse.org/event-registration.
Also on Saturday: It’s finally here: the Mineral County STEM Festival’s doors will open tomorrow at Potomac State College in Keyser.
The event will see interactive and informational presentations, and folks can learn about 3D drone technology, tours of the campus and flex their STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) muscles. The festival starts at noon and runs until 4 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
HHS girls win 1st home meet since 2015
Prior to Tuesday evening, the last time the Trojan girls celebrated a victory at Rannells Field was on April 15, 2015 in the Steve Method Invitational.
The girls looked strong in their season debut scoring 135 points to capture 1st place. Moorefield finished in 2nd place while East Hardy took 3rd.
On the boys’ side of the meet, Moorefield tallied 90 points to take 1st place. Hampshire finished in 2nd with 74 points, while East Hardy took 3rd with 52. Next up for HHS track is a meet at Keyser on Tuesday, March 29, starting at 4 p.m.
Also: Due to field conditions at HHS yesterday, games were rescheduled for today with the following schedule: tennis at 3:30 p.m., softball at 4 p.m., baseball (varsity only) at 5 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Love your home in spring
Our guide to what’s doable around your property
We’ll also cover:
• Capon Bridge Library digs into history
• A closer look at how to protect your garden from deer
• How delegate candidates looked when they gathered together
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.