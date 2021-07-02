THIS WEEKEND
3 cheers for the red, white and blue
It’s a weekend for celebrating (and dodging raindrops).
• Capon Bridge is setting off fireworks tonight behind the fire hall. Maria Rose and Danny Elswick are singing at 8 p.m. until the fireworks start after sunset.
• Rio starts its 2-day fun festival at 6:30 tonight at the old Rio Schoolhouse. The parade is tonight’s big centerpiece. Activities between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday include a car show from 1 to 6, cake walks, games, food, Raw Country 6:30-10:30, BBQ at 5, and the queen’s coronation at 10.
• Slanesville’s Ruritan Club is the scene for an all-morning breakfast and car, truck and tractor show from 8 to noon Saturday. There’s live music a raffle and silent auction too.
• July 4 brings the 33rd annual car show and festival from noon to 5 p.m. at the Capon Valley Ruritan Park in Yellow Spring. Besides cars and tractors, enjoy live music, BBQ chicken and pork, kid activities, homemade ice cream and an auction at 4.
MAKING HEADLINES
Blue Bridge shifting lanes
If you’re headed from Romney to Springfield or farther north starting today, the you will be some of the 1st traffic on the new John Blue Bridge.
The Division of Highways is shifting 1-lane traffic onto the new expanse so it can tear down the old trestle bridge and build the other new lane.
Traffic patterns will remain essentially the same with a light regulating flow 24 hours a day.
Holiday reminder: Sunday is Independence Day, the nation’s 245th. Government offices will all be closed Monday in observance and no mail will be delivered that day.
The Review office is closed today (Friday, July 2) for the holiday, but we’ll be open Monday.
Weather forecasts are for rain and temperatures in the 70s today, Saturday and Sunday. Skies should heat up and clear up Monday.
