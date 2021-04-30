MAKING HEADLINES
Outbreaks reported at 2 facilities
The Health Department reported small outbreaks of Covid-19 Thursday at both long-term care facilities in Hampshire County.
Three staff members at Hampshire Center tested positive and 1 resident at Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s long-term care unit did also.
The state classifies both as outbreaks — 3 employees in a 14-day period or 1 resident in the same time frame.
The Health Department said it is working with both facilities to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the positive cases.
Threatening call locks down 2 schools
Two Hampshire County schools were locked down and the county government offices were on high alert Wednesday afternoon after a threatening phone call that turned out to be “no immediate threat.”
Hampshire High and Romney Middle schools locked down briefly, but ultimately dismissed as normal.
The 2 schools, the Courthouse and Judicial Center all had an extra presence, courtesy of the sheriff’s office and the state police.
Sheriff Nathan Sions said that the investigation revealed the suspected caller was “well out” of the immediate area.
“We greatly appreciate the cooperation of all agencies involved and our school system,” he said.
Local doctor’s P.A. drowns
GAINESBORO, Va. — A physician’s assistant at a Romney doctor’s office died Tuesday afternoon after being pulled from Lake Holiday.
Andrew Howlett died at Winchester Medical Center after being removed from life support.
Howlett was pulled from the water by a 17-year-old who administered CPR before paramedics and police arrived. Authorities haven’t released how long Howlett was in the water or other details about the incident.
Howlett was a physician’s assistant at Hahn Medical Practices in Romney. He lived at Lake Holiday, near Cross Junction, about 15 miles northwest of Winchester.
THIS WEEKEND
It’s a spruce-up Saturday
Volunteers are wanted for a couple of efforts Saturday aimed at sprucing up Romney.
• A mural will be painted at Romney’s community pool.
Work will run from 9 a.m. to noon. John D’Amico of the Hampshire County Arts Council has created a “paint by numbers” approach for the design, so no painting experience is needed.
• Refresh Restart Romney is staging town clean-up “#1” from 8 a.m. to noon.
Show up at Town Hall at 8 for organizers to establish teams that will sweep sidewalks, pull weeds and mulch 3 areas. Gloves, trash bags and a few push brooms are available, but extra brooms or leaf blowers would be appreciated.
SPORTS
Boys face No. 1 RCB at state
Hampshire High’s 1st-ever trip to the state boys basketball tournament has the toughest route next week. The Trojans face top-seeded Robert C. Byrd of Clarksburg in the opening round. Tipoff is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls fall to Huskies
Hampshire High’s girls couldn’t shake North Marion’s hard-charging press Wednesday afternoon, falling to the 2nd-seeded Huskies 80-47 in the opening round of the state Class 3A basketball tournament.
The Trojans wrap up the season 10-7.
#withmymom
Meet the dozens of moms you submitted for our annual feature.
We’ll also cover:
• A Hampshire grad who’s making a name for herself in construction.
• Rising water and sewer rates in Romney
• Plans firming up for the Hampshire County Fair
