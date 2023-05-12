MAKING HEADLINES
Purgitsville water project heads out to bid
PURGITSVILLE — The $4.2 million water project bringing safe water to Purgitsville residents is heading toward its construction phase.
It’s been approved at the state level, fully funded by state and federal grant money and is headed out to bid in the next couple of weeks.
Construction should begin somewhere between the beginning of August and Labor Day, said Pastor Don Judy, who has been spearheading the effort for years.
More details, background and reactions will be in next week’s Review.
Scams, scams and more scams: Yet another type of scam is circling the Mountain State, reported the Attorney General’s office earlier this week.
It’s a phone scam, where an individual receives a call threatening arrest or other punishment for missing jury duty.
“Scammers are constantly devising new schemes to scare consumers into giving them their money,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “If you get a suspicious call, even if it comes from a number that looks legitimate, don’t feel pressured to act immediately. Pause and give our office a call—it might save you from potentially being scammed.”
Scammers have been known to pose as federal marshals and/or local law enforcement. They often attempt to boost their credibility by spoofing official phone numbers, stealing badge numbers and misrepresenting themselves as named police officers.
Also: To all the moms out there – the Review wishes you a happy, restful Mother’s Day. We don’t know where we’d be without you.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Celebrate heritage in North River Mills
This year’s 26th annual North River Mills/ Ice Mountain Day will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The once-bustling, now quiet village of North River Mills will host a day of heritage – old-time music, reenactments, hikes, falconry and maybe even folk dancing! Don’t let the rain forecast scare you away from a good time.
After having good time at North River Mills, why not swing by Capon Bridge for its second annual Mountain Time Jesus Jam? The jam runs from 1 to 6 p.m. at the festival grounds in Capon Bridge. A day of praise, worship, faith-based speakers and worship resources awaits you.
On Friday: Start an eventful weekend today with The River House’s monthly Friday trivia night from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy snacks and drinks with friends while testing your knowledge of music, art and other fun facts.
On Saturday: From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hope Christian Church Safety Ministry will host a sportsman show featuring a chainsaw competition, turkey calls, concessions, a raffle, guns, ammo, DNR and so much more. Check out the Hope Christian Church – Safety Ministry Facebook page for detailed information. Admission is $5; free for kids 12 and under.
• What better way to welcome the morning than stretching those creaky bones out? Slanesville Mustang Garden will host “Yoga in the Garden” at 10 a.m. for adults and 11 a.m. for a kids-focused session – weather permitting.
Welcome spring by being outside and gifting your body with a much-needed stretch. Pre-registration is required at wvu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_czRe8l6lucTF0nc. This event is open and free; just bring a yoga mat or a comfy blanket you don’t mind placing on the ground. Follow Slanesville Community Garden – Mustang Garden for rain dates and information on their June event.
• Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue will host its Firehouse Car Show from 8 to 10 a.m., with awards announced at noon. The registration fee is $10 but is free for spectators. Concessions and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Bringing the kids along for a good time will inspire curiosity and maybe a new passion.
• Get those taste buds and willingness to try new things ready for a Mother’s Day Tea Tasting and Treats gathering at the Hampshire Co-op in Romney from 1 to 3 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Hicks wins regional championship
At Spring Mills High School on Wednesday evening, Hampshire senior Grant Hicks won the class AAA regional title in Discus setting a PR with a throw of 152-08. With the win, Hicks advances to the state tournament in Charleston. Other automatic qualifiers from regionals included freshman Bailey Nichols, who finished second place in the 3200 meters and freshman Hisley Keiter who finished runner-up in high jump.
Also: The HHS baseball team lost their opening game of the sectional playoffs to Washington 2-1. HHS pitcher Conner Wolford was superb, throwing 87 pitches in 6 innings, allowing 3 hits and 0 earned runs. Wolford kept Washington off-balance striking out 9 Patriot batters.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Game on!
A recap and snaps of this week’s Special Olympics
We’ll also cover:
• A closer look at new Development Authority Director Jon Todd Hott – his, plans, goals and some of the challenges he foresees
• Your third nine weeks honor roll listing
• Digging deeper into the athletes who qualified for states at the regional track meet
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.