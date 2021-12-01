Permission was granted Tuesday for Capon Bridge’s Christmas parade this Saturday afternoon to run down U.S. 50 through the center of town.
Capon Bridge Police Chief Miles Spence was successful in persuading the Department of Highways to reverse its original decision, in which permission was refused on the grounds that it would interfere with construction on the bridge.
The parade organizers noted in an announcement made Tuesday evening that allowing the parade to run down U.S. 50 will provide a safer viewing experience for the public.
It will also simplify plans for people who wish to watch the parade, which denial of permission for use of U.S. 50 had left confined to Cold Stream Road and Whittaker Loop.
It will also make it easier for people to find parking places convenient both for watching the 4 p.m. parade and for attending the tree lighting ceremony at the Capon Bridge Public Library, which begins at 5.
The parade, which is sponsored by K and C Construction, will march from the Capon Bridge Middle School parking lot, where participants are asked to be in place by 3:30 p.m., down Capon School Street to Cold Stream Road, where it will turn right towards U.S. 50.
It will turn left on 50 and proceed over the green bridge and through the center of town, ending in the back parking lot of the Capon Bridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Signs will be posted for parking, which will be available on Capon School Street by the town park and at both The Bank of Romney and the FNB Bank, the Capon Bridge Public Library, Giffin Funeral Home, Sherrard Auction House, and Greg’s Restaurant, as well as Blue Marlin Plaza and the Ruritan community center. All church parking lots will also be open.
In their announcement, the parade organizers included a reminder that children will need a stocking or bag to collect the candy that the parade participants will toss out along the way.
And they included “a HUGE Thank You” to Spence, for getting approval for the changed route.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.