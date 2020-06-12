MAKING HEADLINES
Free COVID-19 testing Saturday
Free drive-up tests for COVID-19 will be administered by Hawse Health Center here Saturday.
“Anybody who comes, there’s no restrictions,” said Charles Rohrbaugh of Hawse.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (or until tests run out) at the former Weimer Chevrolet on U.S. 50 at Ridge Loop Road in Sunrise Summit.
LabCorps provided enough tests to administer 400 at each site, Rohrbaugh said.
“It’s free,” he said. “We’re not going to bill insurance since the state is taking care of it.”
A few rules apply. Identification —a driver’s license or proof of address — will be required to be tested. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The tests will be given on a first come, first served basis.
Library levy misses 60% mark
Even though nearly 58 percent of Hampshire voters said yes Tuesday, that wasn’t enough to pass the library levy for the first time in its 33-year history.
Library Board President Steve Moreland said Thursday that the board will meet in the next few days to decide whether to put the levy on the November ballot.
State law says that levy requests must pass with 60 percent or more of the vote. Four years ago, a countywide ambulance levy failed on a similar vote.
Tuesday’s unofficial tally was 2,763 for and 2,024 against.
Also …
Another food giveaway is coming to the Hampshire High School campus. This one will be next Thursday, June 18, and it’s being done through the Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and boxes are limited to 1 per vehicle.
SPORTS
WVDNR hosts free fishing days June 13-14
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will hold its annual Free Fishing Weekend June 13-14. No license is required these 2 days, so if you haven’t fished in a while or are interested in learning, this is a good time to give it a try for free. Those who enjoy themselves and wish to continue after this weekend can purchase a fishing license atwww.wvfish.com.
The DNR typically holds fishing derbies during on free fishing days but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowden Fishing Derby has been canceled and the Little Beaver Kids Fishing Derby has been rescheduled for July 11.
Also: Phase 1 of the return to sports started this week at Hampshire High as student athletes participated in conditioning, strength training, and agility drills. Fall sports including football, soccer, and volleyball separated into pods of 10 or less to practice in 1 hour increments. There will be more information on the return to sports in next week’s paper.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
We’re celebrating dads
Our annual #withmydad feature honors the fathers you’ve told us about, just in time for Father’s Day.
We’ll also cover:
• How the school bond call passed so overwhelmingly.
• Fourth-quarter honor rolls from Hampshire County’s 9 schools
• How one person has battled cancer, as Relay for Life holds its virtual event.
