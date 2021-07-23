MAKING HEADLINES
Hampshire County completed a week without a new case of Covid-19 Thursday, the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources says.
That’s a 1st since cases started popping up here in late March 2020 — nearly 16 months ago. About 170 people were tested here last week.
7/24 for 24/7 (get it?)
Sheetz will offer a free cup of self-serve coffee or fizzy drink Saturday for first responders (the guys and galls on call 24/7, and the date is 7/24). This is the 4th year for the 7/24 giveaway.
Healthy with Walmart
Walmart is staging a wellness day Saturday at its West Virginia stores.
Customers can get health screenings and wellness resources at the stores’ pharmacies as well as immunizations in 1 easy location.
ALSO: A 65-year-old woman in Green Spring fell down 13 steps Thursday evening, severly injuring herself. The Springfield Valley Rescue Squad responded. The woman was life-flighted for treatment of her injuries.
THIS WEEKEND
Fair gears up
The gates will be open Sunday to anyone bringing an entry to the 64th annual Hampshire County Fair.
Livestock check-in runs from 6 a.m. to noon. Entries for 4-H, CEOS and crops begin at 2 p.m.
The fair opens to the public at 4:30 p.m. Monday, with the Miss Hampshire County and Outstanding Teen pageants that evening.
SPORTS
Uncontested Rebels run to states
The Riverside Rebels won the American Legion Area 4 championship for the 5th straight season on Wednesday after the announcement that Berkeley Post 14 was disqualified from postseason play. A snafu with roster paperwork eliminated Berkeley allowing Riverside to advance to states unchallenged.
Also: Hampshire football is hosting a 7-on-7 and “Big Man Competition” this afternoon at 4 p.m. on Sunrise Summit. The Trojans will compete against teams from Spring Mills, Frankfort, Keyser, Moorefield, Petersburg, East Hardy and James Wood. Check out the sports section in the Hampshire Review next Wednesday for brief synopsis.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Nittany noses around … West Virginia
Can you guess where our favorite pooch is in the Mountain State?
We’ll also cover:
• A Romney woman’s efforts that rescued a man lost for 5 days
• The 64th annual Hampshire County Fair
• A look at the upcoming Peach Festival
