It was five days before Christmas, and a family wanted a new puppy. They already had a dog who was old, and they didn’t want him anymore. His name was Bruno. His hair was turning grey and falling out in some places, and he had a lot of accidents around the house. It seemed like the family loved him less every day. They thought no one would adopt him because he was so old. The family decided to abandon him on the side of a random road.
Bruno thought his family would come back for him, so he was waiting for them. Night came and he knew his family would not come back for him. It was getting cold fast, so he found a pile of leaves to lay in. It was hard to sleep knowing that he was alone. When morning came, Bruno was thirsty, so he walked to a creek to get a drink. Bruno decided to walk until he came to a neighborhood and scratched a random door. When the door opened, a tall man stood in the doorway telling the dog to “Scram!” and “Get off his lawn!” Each door Bruno scratched at, the owners all told him to go away. At the end of the day, Bruno was exhausted and sad.
It was three days until Christmas. Bruno was so hungry, he could eat anything. He usually had a great breakfast on Christmas morning, but not this year. Bruno decided to walk around to try to find food. When none could be found, he found a pile of leaves to sleep in. While he slept, it started to snow. It became very cold. It would be a white Christmas all by himself. He remembers being so happy and didn’t understand why his owners didn’t love him anymore. It was difficult to get warm, but he fell asleep anyway thinking how nice it was to sleep in a warm house when it snowed.
The next morning, Bruno could barely move. The cold had gotten into his old joints; he was shivering and starving. The snow still covered the ground and where he laid gave him some protection from the cold. So, he fell back asleep. When he woke, Bruno noticed that the snow had melted. It was officially Christmas Eve, but it did not feel like it to Bruno. He was alone, cold, and hungry. He had nothing and nobody. When he got up, he stumbled. The cold hurt his joints so much he could barely walk. He stumbled over to the creek to get a drink of water. The water made Bruno feel a little better. Bruno walked along the side of the road to warm up and search for food.
Bruno kept stumbling around because he was starving and cold. He tried to walk as far as he could. He wandered around until he saw a new house with a yard. Bruno was so tired and hungry that he fainted in this person’s yard. He woke up to find an elderly woman sitting next to him, petting him, and trying to wake him. She was so happy when she saw Bruno waking up. She ran in the house and brought out a big bowl of warm ravioli. Bruno was so happy and grateful for the woman’s kindness that he started to wag his tail. He hadn’t eaten in four days, so the ravioli went fast. The lady’s name was Cindy. She had no family and lived by herself. She was alone, just like Bruno, until they found each other. Cindy gave Bruno love and care that he needed, and Bruno gave Cindy the company she needed. They spent Christmas together and grew older together.
Not once did Cindy stop loving Bruno or Bruno stop loving her. Bruno knew he was finally home.
