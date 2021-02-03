The 2-day slow storm knocked the school board’s 1st February meeting from its scheduled Monday timeslot until today.
The board meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Feb. 3) at the central office on School Street. The board is scheduled to revisit the current schedule that has students in class 2 days a week in 2 different groups.
* * *
The deadline for low-income families to apply for energy assistance has been extended through this Friday, Feb. 5. The federally funded program is administered through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Relations.
* * *
Grants to combat homelessness have been awarded to 2 agencies that serve Hampshire County. Telamon Corp. was awarded $532, 412 and Shenandoah Women’s Center was given $103,629.
Funding came from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care program. In all, $9.1 million was awarded to 21 organizations across West Virginia.
* * *
West Virginia’s average gas price fell 0.9 cents a gallon last week, averaging $2.33 Sunday in GasBuddy’s daily survey of 1,154 stations. The average is 23.5 cents higher than a month ago, but still 10.6 cents lower than a year ago.
The national average rose 1.9 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.42 Sunday. The national average is up 17.4 cents from a month ago, but down 5.5 cents from a year ago. o
