Hampshire County remained green on the state’s 5-color Covid tracking map Tuesday. DHHR’s dashboard showed 10 active cases in the county Monday as testing continues to decline.
The state says 71 people in the county have died with Covid-19. Just 37.7% of Hampshire County residents have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the 3rd-lowest rate in the state.
* * *
Students returned to the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind Tuesday after a week of spring break.
Hampshire students are in the middle of their break. Classes resume next Monday.
* * *
After months of continuances, the misdemeanor case against Sabrina Droescher on 107 counts of animal cruelty has a preliminary hearing next Tuesday in magistrate court.
* * *
Earth Day is Friday. Administrative Professionals Day is next Wednesday.
* * *
Average gasoline prices in West Virginia fell 5.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.92 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the Mountain State. Prices in West Virginia are 16.5 cents lower than a month ago and $1.20 higher than a year ago.
The national average fell 3.8 cents last week, averaging $4.06 Sunday. The national average is down 21.1 cents from a month ago, but up $1.21 from a year ago.
