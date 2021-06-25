MAKING HEADLINES
County OKs recycling grant
The Hampshire County Commission approved a grant proposal prepared by the county recycling committee at its evening meeting on Tuesday.
The recycling committee is seeking a REAP (that’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan) grant from the Department of Environmental Protection to purchase a roll-on trailer for recycling bins and a truck to haul it, along with 2 years of funding for a salary for the truck driver, maintenance and fuel for the truck and trailer, and a snow plow attachment for the truck.
If successful, the equipment purchased will allow the county to haul away its own recycling bins when full. Currently Apple Valley Waste is doing the hauling, charging the county $175 per bin.
‘Non-compliance’ at WVSDB
The West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind are in “non-compliance” with state standards in 8 areas, ranging from student care to leadership, says a report released Thursdayby the state superintendent of schools.
Superintendent Clayton Burch was ordered by the State Board of Education earlier this month to produce a public report on what the Department of Education calls a “Special Circumstance Review” conducted at WVSDB in late April.
THIS WEEKEND
Pickin’ and boomin’
The sounds of bluegrass will be floating over the South Branch Saturday when the annual festival returns after a year’s hiatus due to Covid-19.
The South Branch Bluegrass Festival officially opens at 11 a.m. and wraps up after dusk with a fireworks display.
Admission has changed this year; it’s $5 a head instead of $10 a car.
Romney’s fire company will be selling barbecue chicken today in preparation for the festival. A half chicken is $6 or, with sides, $8. It starts at 11 a.m. and runs until sold out.
Capon Springs Fire and Rescue has a BBQ dinner — beef and pork — from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the fire hall. It’s $10 for a sandwich, sides, drink and dessert.
SPORTS
Soccer tourney comes to Rannells
The defending champion Hampshire Trojans won the Coldwell Banker Classic in 2019 at Keyser.
This year the boys soccer team will play host at Rannells Field on Saturday. The 5-team tournament includes Hampshire, Keyser, Frankfort, Southern and Calvary with games starting at 8 a.m.
Little League all-stars in districts
Hampshire’s Little League all-stars start District 6 postseason play at 6 p.m. Sunday in Moorefield.
Hampshire opens the tournament against Grant County. The winner will play Moorefield on at 6 p.m. Monday.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
School fundraising raises questions
The board discusses the ins and outs of fundraising requests
We’ll also cover:
• What you need to know to celebrate the 4th in style and safety
• How the state’s intervention at WVSDB dovetails with current plans
• A warning for bird lovers — stop feeding them
