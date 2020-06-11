Even though nearly 58 percent of Hampshire voters said yes Tuesday, that wasn’t enough to pass the library levy for the first time in its 33-year history.
Library Board President Steve Moreland said Thursday that the board will meet in the next few days to decide whether to put the levy on the November ballot.
“I don’t know what else we can do,” he said.
One challenge: Even if the levy passes in November, it won’t go into effect until the following July, meaning both the Hampshire County Public Library in Romney and the Capon Bridge Public Library will operate without that income or the matching state funds for the year beginning July 1.
State law says that levy requests must pass with 60 percent or more of the vote. Four years ago, a countywide ambulance levy failed on a similar vote.
Tuesday’s unofficial tally was 2,763 for and 2,024 against.
The Library Board was seeking a levy to generate $215,070 annually for the next 5 years. The money would go 78 percent to the library in Romney and 22 percent to Capon Bridge, based on the population of their service areas. o
