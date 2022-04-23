Mother’s Day is nearly here and we’re making our last call for pictures of your mom and you.
Our annual #withmymom feature will be published in the Hampshire Review next week, the Wednesday before Mother’s Day.
But we need your pictures now. They must be in our hands by 4 p.m. Thursday (April 28) to be included.
Email your picture to news@hampshirereview.com. Be sure to tell us who each person pictured is and at least where Mom calls home. You can drop them by our office at 74 W. Main St. in Romney as well.
We know you have a great picture of you and your mom that’s special to you. Maybe you and she are having a laugh or chatting or working together or hunting or something else entirely different that’s an unforgettable moment to you.
Share them with us and our readers – but do it now.
