MAKING HEADLINES
Man shot, killed at Augusta bus stop
AUGUSTA — A man was shot and killed at a school bus stop in Augusta Wednesday morning.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that the fatal incident occurred at the intersection of Mack Road and Saint Peter Lane, and Sheriff Nathan Sions confirmed that children were present at the school bus stop at the time of the shooting.
“One male is deceased and we have the male shooter identified, and he is with deputies,” Sions said about the homicide. The Office is reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.
As of Friday morning, there have been no further updates.
Early voting continues: Early voting began Wednesday at the Romney site (the old courthouse on Main Street) and yesterday at the Capon Bridge site (the old Capon Bridge Middle School cafeteria).
In Romney, Early voting runs until Nov. 5, with hours of 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekdays and 9 to 5 on Saturdays (closed on Sundays). The Capon Bridge satellite site will only be open until Nov. 1, but with the same hours as Romney until then.
Also: It’s “Halloweekend,” and because of the holiday’s parties and festivities, Halloween night can be dangerous out on the roads. Buzzed driving is drunk driving, and drivers should be extra cautious this weekend and on Monday, because more pedestrians are out on the streets.
Communicate with your friends and fellow party-goers well in advance of festivities to plan who will be a designated driver – “we’ll figure it out later” isn’t a plan.
“Do the right thing and don’t put yourself or other West Virginia road users at risk, especially at a time when we know our friends and neighbors are out and about,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Never drink and drive.”
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Shaffer Funeral Home trunk-or-treat this Saturday
Shaffer Funeral Home in Romney will host its 2nd annual trunk or treat from 6–8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The event will have a DJ under the pavilion, over 40 participants, food vendors and so much more. Parking throughout town.
Friday: The Save the Barn committee will host their “Raise the Roof” Halloween Party at the bottling works from 6–9:30 p.m. Costumes are optional and limited tickets are available. You must be at least 21 years of age to enter.
Saturday: Dress in your best spooky, creepy or fun costume for Capon Bridge’s parade Oct. 29. The parade will leave the River House at 10 a.m., march to the CB Public Library for Halloween story and treats, then march back to the River House for crafts
Sunday: American Legion Post 317 will hold their trunk or treat in the back parking lot from 2–4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Kids should come in costumes and expect lots of candy.
Halloween: Monday, Oct. 31 is the official trick-or-treating date for Romney and Capon Bridge. They will both be held from 6–8 p.m. Treat givers should leave their lights on if they wish to participate.
This weekend is packed with several Halloween happenings. Above are just a few pointers for a weekend full of boos, ahhhs and candy. Visit the full list of “Halloween Happenings” in the latest Review issue.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Gridders head to Washington
In the penultimate game of the season, the Hampshire Trojans (3-5) are headed to Charles Town to take on the Washington Patriots (1-7). The Trojans and Patriots did not play last season due to Covid canceling the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Spikers knock off Keyser: In the final home game of the season, the Trojan spikers defeated Keyser 3-1. Appropriately, on the winning match point, the ball went from senior, to senior, to senior to finish off the Golden Tornado.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Honoring our veterans
A section saying “thank-you” to those who protect and have protected our country
We’ll also cover:
• An exciting grant to push along repairs at the Romney barn on Depot Street
• A look at Hampshire High School’s Lady Trojan – and what the honor means for her
• Kids, costumes, smiles and more from the weekend’s Halloween festivities
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.