Rio domestic violence offender indicted for possessing guns
MARTINSBURG — A Rio man with a prior domestic violence conviction in Mineral County has now been indicted for illegally possessing nine firearms.
Charging documents say that in April, law enforcement officers responded to a domestic incident involving Jason Lee Gordon, 36, and they observed that he’d driven his vehicle into a ditch.
He was arrested for driving under the influence, and officers discovered nine guns and an assortment of ammunition in his automobile. One of the weapons was a “ghost gun,” or a privately manufactured firearm, while the other eight were conventionally made.
The case is currently under investigation. Gordon is being detained in the Eastern Regional Jail and was formally arraigned yesterday.
For more details, catch next week’s Review.
Get kissin’: The annual “Kisses in Winter” virtual auction sponsored by the Romney Rotary kicks off Sunday at 7 p.m. and runs until Feb. 9 via the Trojan Athletic Association Facebook page.
Minimum bid increases of $5, and no bids will be accepted until the online auction opens. Anonymous bids will be accepted via private message to the TAA page.
The in-person “Kisses in Winter” event is scheduled for Feb. 11 beginning at 7 p.m. Live auction, food, music and more awaits, and tickets can be purchased from any TAA member. Member information, prices and more are available on the TAA Facebook page.
Also: Hampshire County has gotten its official “Groundhog Day” report from resident rodent meteorologist Horn Camp Harry:
“No hate please. I am just a rodent; I am not in control of the weather. I came out, it’s cold. I saw my shadow, I’m going back in. See you in the spring!”
West Virginia’s official weather-predicting mammal, French Creek Freddie, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the wildlife center in Upshur County yesterday.
In the past 40 years, Freddie’s forecasts have been accurate about 50 percent of the time. Last year, he predicted an extended winter.
On the national level, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter.
Music, sweet music
The River House will host musical duo Peter and Deborah from 6:15-9 p.m. The duo blends Deborah’s country roots and Peter’s folk/rock background that will “transcend the barrier between artist and audience.”
Eric Sandstorm will open the show at 6:15. Tickets are $18 on The River House website and $22 at the door.
Also on Saturday: If you think you haven’t had enough of music, hop over to Capon Bridge American Legion to watch local band 50 West perform. Feel the fun from 9 p.m. to midnight as you support your local veterans.
Hawks beat Trojans 75-20
It was a lopsided affair in Morgantown yesterday as University defeated Hampshire 75-20.
With the loss, the Trojans drop to .500 on the season (8-8). The boys are back at home tomorrow evening to play against Buck-Up. JV tips at 6 p.m. and varsity follows.
Also: Trojan girls beat Berkeley Springs on Wednesday evening 40-10 to improve to (11-7). Hannah Ault scored 14 points, while Izzy Blomquist finished with 13.
Young love
Your best photos depicting you and your honey, just in time for Valentine’s Day
We’ll also cover:
• Who’s headlining this summer’s Bluegrass Festival
• The latest on the new-school-name debate
• The FFA group’s time at the Legislature last week
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
