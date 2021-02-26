MAKING HEADLINES
DMV delays Keyser opening
The Division of Motor Vehicles office that closed in Romney on Wednesday will not reopen at its new Keyser-area location until next Wednesday.
DMV in Charleston made the announcement late Tuesday.
The new office is in the Potomac Plaza, 196 N. Tornado Way, just south of the Keyser Wal-Mart.
***
Eight new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Hampshire County Tuesday, spiking the county’s 7-day rolling average higher.
The county is Orange Status on the state’s 5-color map, the next-to-worst level.
Hampshire had 30 active cases at midweek with 3 hospitalizations.
***
Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg will pay $320,175.71 for false medical claims.
A settlement filed in Clarksburg federal court shows Grant Memorial Hospital filed false claims to Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, VA, and Railroad Retirement Programs from September 2014 to March 2016.
The hospital disclosed the claims in February 2019.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Pickin’ the picker
How a Hampshire man got a deal off American Picker Mike Wolfe
We’ll also cover:
• The school attendance plan here in light of new state mandates
• How Lost Mountain BBQ again reached out to help someone in need
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
