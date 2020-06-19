MAKING HEADLINES
Apple Harvest festival canceled
BURLINGTON — The 1-2 punch of COVID-19 and a devastating fire has chopped down the Apple Harvest Festival, held annually here the 1st weekend of October.
Burlington United Methodist Family Services called off the Oct. 3-4 event with an announcement Thursday afternoon.
Blue Bridge work to begin
Traffic will be reduced to 1 lane at the John Blue Bridge on Route 28 beginning Tuesday (June 23), the Division of Highways announced Thursday.
This is the 2nd time DOH has said the bridge work would begin, but after set-up in April, nothing happened.
Traffic on 28 and the roads that cut into it — Long Road and Camp Cliffside Road — will be controlled by a traffic light 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Barriers will go up to protect construction workers as the new bridge begins going up. Construction could take 18 months.
State Fair canceled
The state fair’s board of directors voted Tuesday to cancel the 2020 fair after the most recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the area.
The last time the State Fair was canceled was in 1942-1945 for World War II.
Vendors and those with camping reservations will be contacted by State Fair staff within the next few weeks.
ALSO: Hampshire County’s COVID-19 numbers stayed at 40 positive cases Thursday night, with 5 active out of 1,478 people tested. … State and local government offices are closed today in honor of West Virginia Day, which is Saturday. … Summer officially arrives shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND
Relay wraps up virtual event
Saturday marks the last day of this year’s Relay for Life event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the entire event was online this year through Facebook.
• Today’s event is the Survivor “Lap,” where folks can post pictures and tributes of friends and family who have fought cancer and beat it. Saturday is the Luminaria event, where those who donated $10 to the American Cancer Society and had professional, personal luminaries created will be sharing their tributes. See the Hampshire County Relay for Life Facebook page for more information.
SPORTS
Clower Motorsports heads to Winchester
Travis Clower and his #20 racing team are back on the dirt track this weekend as they cross the border into the Old Dominion state to race at the Winchester Speedway. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Saturday and warm-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
Also: Phase 1 of the return to sports concludes today at Hampshire High as multiple sports teams continue to condition for the upcoming season. Phase 2 starts on Monday June 22, which allows teams to practice up to 2 hours within their assigned pod of 10.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Day-tripping
We’ll guide you on a handful of great escapes that are all doable in the age of coronavirus.
We’ll also cover:
• How the 58th Delegate District race is shaping up now that incumbent Daryl Cowles is out.
• The library board’s hope to put the levy back on the ballot in November.
• A scholar-athlete’s incredible journey
