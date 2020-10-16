MAKING HEADLINES
Virus zaps Mineral, Morgan schools
COVID-19 cases keep pushing into schools around Hampshire County.
• Morgan County moved to Gold Status Wednesday, which primarily restricts athletic contests starting next week.
• Paw Paw School was closed to students Thursday and today as the Morgan County Health Department works to contact trace a student who tested positive.
• In Mineral County, Franklin Middle School in Short Gap was closed Thursday after a staff member there tested positive. Students were learning virtually.
• As of Thursday afternoon, Hampshire County has had 117 confirmed cases, 2 probable, 4 active and nobody hospitalized.
Trick-or-treat hours set
Both Capon Bridge and Romney have set trick-or-treat hours for Halloween. The hours are the same in both towns, 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 (it’s a Saturday this year).
The rules and advice are the same too — houses that want to participate should turn on their porch lights and only go where you’re confident in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. Social distance where possible and wear face masks — and we’re not talking the spooky kind only.
THIS WEEKEND
Ichabod Crane returns
The “Ichabod Crane Tales” outdoor interactive theater in Purgitsville is in its 2nd and final weekend of spooky spirit Saturday at the Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm (134 Rada Road). The event starts in the barn at 7 p.m. and includes a hayride. Although this interactive event is free to the public, donations are accepted (and appreciated).
• On Sunday, a pig roast fundraiser will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hope Christian Church, Augusta. It’s $15 for adults and $5 for kids.
SPORTS
Hampshire harries 1st, 2nd at PVC
The Trojan girls cross country squad took home 1st place at the PVC Championship held at Camp Kidd earlier this week. Hampshire narrowly beat Frankfort who finished in 2nd place and Tucker County who took 3rd. The top 5 Trojan girls were Deidra Haines (4th overall), Maggie Odom (5th), Alex Kile (7th), Ambrielle Odom (12th) and Alexa VanMeter (16th).
The Hampshire boys cross country team finished in 2nd place at the PVC Championships earlier this week led by Chris Lucas who took 1st place overall.
Also: The Trojan gridders welcome Berkeley Springs to Sunrise Summit this evening looking for their 3rd win of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Pumpkins galore
We’ll take you in the world of pumpkins (and gourds) and show you the differences
We’ll also cover:
• The start of early voting on Wednesday
• Romney’s plans to raise water and sewer rates
• All the Halloween Happenings in Hampshire County
