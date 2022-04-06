The 1st defendants in the massive 8-person, 223-count poaching case are scheduled to appear in Mineral County magistrate court Friday.
Pre-trial hearings will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday for Tyler Biggs and his father Christopher Biggs, along with Robert “Beau” Horner Jr. and his father Robert Horner Sr.
The younger Biggs also has a pre-trial hearing scheduled for 9:20 a.m. April 26 on a lone charge in Hampshire County.
Hearing dates are yet to be set for the other 4 defendants, Ivy Rodehaver, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater and his father, Gregory Broadwater.
None of the counts in Grant County have been scheduled for hearing yet.
The 8 were charged by Natural Resources Police in late January with crimes committed between September and December last year. The charges range from spotlighting to not registering deer to hunting out of season.
At least 14 of the 27 deer taken were classified as trophy bucks, which will carry an extra restocking penalty.
Dolly and Tyler Biggs were Mineral County sheriff’s deputies at the time, but resigned during the investigation. Christopher Biggs is EMS chief for Allegany County, Md., but he was suspended after charges were filed.
Christopher Biggs faces the only 2 felonies — 1 count each of forgery and conspiracy in poaching-related offenses. The other 221 deer-hunting charges in West Virginia are misdemeanors.
In addition to the lone count here, Hampshire Prosecutor Rebecca Miller is handling the charges in Mineral County, where all 8 defendants live and the bulk of the violations are alleged.
Bradley Goldizen is prosecuting about 2 dozen counts against Biggs in Grant County.
Colton Broadwater faces the most charges, 90 in total.
