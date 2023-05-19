MAKING HEADLINES
HHS dismisses early for power issues
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Power issues that sent Hampshire High School students home early yesterday resulted in the school being closed today.
Hampshire High School started dismissing all of its students yesterday 10 a.m. due to “power issues” in the main building on campus, said Superintendent Jeff Pancione in a call-out Thursday morning.
Today, HHS students are participating in a non-traditional learning day via Schoology.
All other Hampshire County schools remain in session, operating on a normal schedule.
WVSDB holds brainstorming forum for memorial
ROMNEY — A varied collection of passionate community members gathered in the multipurpose room at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind yesterday to discuss ideas, concerns and share perspectives regarding the future Administration Building memorial and facelift to the entrance of the school.
Many ideas were tossed around, including a fountain, a spray of planted trees, an outdoor classroom and gazebo, and using old bricks from the structure.
A particular sticking point was the indication from ZMM Architects that the stone wall would have to come down.
The wall has value to the school and the community, echoed forum participants, eager to find a way to either repair it or repurpose its stones in the memorial.
THIS WEEKEND
Block party, jammin’ and bark baskets
Sunrise Summit is hosting a little block party on 22 Hannas Road for adults this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. featuring various businesses, vendors and a DJ. Fresh Catch West Virginia from Moorefield will bring tasty steamed crab legs and shrimp, and Beyond Sweetness will bring cake pops and cupcakes. Representatives from the Orchard Medical Cannabis dispensary will give information and answer questions about their grand opening.
On Friday: Another Friday, another opportunity for Old Time Jammin’. The River House welcomes newbies and seasoned players for another third Friday jam session from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday: Cacapon Resort State Park is hosting a “Youth Fishing Derby” with sign-ups beginning at 9 a.m. Awards will be given in these age categories: 6 and under, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-14. Bring a fishing pole, bait, sunscreen, bug repellent and water.
Also on Saturday: The River House will host another installment from their “Folk Life Series – Bark Basket Lecture and Workshop.
A free lecture will begin at 11 a.m. discussing the Appalachian bark baskets craft. A workshop will follow a brief café break. Registration for the workshop is $35 per person, and the class has a limited space of 15 students. Register online or in the café.
SPORTS
Rannells goes to Hott
On Wednesday evening at the Hampshire High Athletics banquet, Mason Hott was awarded the 2023 J. Holland and Anita Rannells Award. This award is given to a senior athlete that the coaches believe best represents the highest standard of Hampshire High Athletics.
Also: The WVSSAC state track meet begins this afternoon.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Remembering those who served
Honoring those who gave their lives for their country – plus a Gold Star Mother’s tale
We’ll also cover:
• A look at WVSDB’s graduation prep
• Staff who excel – teacher and service personnel of the year
• Details on homeschool graduation – to be held in Augusta, it’s only one of two in the state
