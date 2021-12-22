Review Staff
Teenager Austin Holmes-Evans will stand trial for the murder of his cousin Johnny Adams starting March 14.
The date for the trial was confirmed in a short pre-trial hearing Friday in Hampshire Circuit Court. A week has been reserved for the 1st-degree murder trial and 2 other charges.
Holmes-Evans was 16 at the time of the 14-year-old Adams’ death in July 2019. He’s been in custody since Adams’ body was discovered in the Hanging Rock subdivision just north of U.S. 50 off North River Road.
* * *
With Christmas on Saturday, government office closings are spilling back into Thursday and Friday this week.
State, county and Romney government offices are closing at noon Thursday and all day Friday for Christmas.
Capon Bridge is closing town hall for the full day Thursday as well as Friday.
Only Friday is a federal holiday, but post offices will be open and mail will be delivered. The post office is taking off Saturday.
And the Review office will be closed Friday so we can celebrate too.
* * *
Hampshire County Schools aredismissing at noon today (Wednesday, Dec. 22) for their winter break. o
