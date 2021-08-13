About 3 miles of Route 29 South from U.S. 50 near Hanging Rock will experience traffic delays beginning Tuesday, the Division of Highways said today (Friday, Aug. 13).
Belt Paving estimates the repaving project will run until Aug. 27, weather permitting.
Traffic will be guided by flaggers and a pilot truck from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on work days during the project.
Motorists should expect significant delays and are advised to use an alternate route if possible.
