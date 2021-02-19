MAKING HEADLINES
Good as gold
Hampshire County has improved another color on the state’s 5-tier system for tracking the sprad of Covid-19.
The county turned gold Thursday, thanks to a infection rate that dropped below 15 percent. The other metric the state monitors, the positivity rate, is still in orange territory with 5.44 percent of cases coming back positive in the 7-day rolling average.
Heading up: Gasbuddy.com says gas prices will jump 10 to 20 cents a gallon in the next week or 2, primarily due to the big freeze and snow that have knocked out much of the nation’s refinery capacity.
The national average for a gallon of gas stood at $2.54 a gallon on Wednesday.
Also: Matthew Curtis Delawder, 37, of Moorefield was indicted in Elkins federal court Wednesday on 3 counts of distributing meth and another of unlawfull possession of a firearm.
Authorities say he sold meth in Hardy and Grant counties last October and that he had a .22-caliber rifle this month even though he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
