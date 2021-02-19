Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.