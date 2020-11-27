THIS WEEKEND
Bringing greens, lighting lights
From Friday to Sunday, the Hampshire County Arts Council is accepting live greenery at the Co-op in Romney, and local artists will be on hand to craft wreaths in preparation for the Christmas season. These wreaths will be used for the local businesses and will be available for a donation for your home.
• In keeping with the Winterfest 2020 project sponsored by the HCAC, they are also looking for all artificial greenery and either functional or non-functional articifial trees to help decorate the Downtown Romney area. Also accepted are donations of “warm white” LED Christmas lights and old Christmas ornaments.
Also on Saturday: The 8th annual Christmas Festival of Lights will kick off with the Lighting Ceremony at 5 p.m. in the amphitheater at the Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The Festival will run through Jan. 1 and will be open daily from 5:30 until 10 p.m. Coffee, hot chocolate and cookies will be served to those attending the lighting ceremony, and attendees will be greeted by Santa himself.
